Baghdad Firms win UN Contracts in Ramadi

2019/10/17 | 08:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Two Baghdad-based companies have won contracts in Ramadi (pictured) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):
Albir Company for General Contracts Ltd has won a contract worth $322,000 for the replacement and installation of storm water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi;
Al Raneen Contracting Ltd has won a contract worth $810,470 for the replacement and installation of potable water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi.
(Source: UNGM)
