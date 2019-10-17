عربي | كوردى


Baghdad Firms win UN Contracts in Ramadi

2019/10/17 | 08:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.

Two Baghdad-based companies have won contracts in Ramadi (pictured) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS):



Albir Company for General Contracts Ltd has won a contract worth $322,000 for the replacement and installation of storm water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi;

Al Raneen Contracting Ltd has won a contract worth $810,470 for the replacement and installation of potable water pumps and related accessories in Al Ramadi.



(Source: UNGM)











