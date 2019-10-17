Home › Baghdad Post › French FM arrives in Baghdad for talks over ISIS, situation in Syrian Kurdistan

2019/10/17 | 12:25



French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Baghdad early on Thursday for talks over the trial for ISIS detainees held in Iraq as well as the situation in Syrian Kurdistan where Turkey is leading a massive operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Le Drian will later visit Kurdistan Region, where he is expected to continue talks about the ISIS detainees in Iraq and Syria.



France had expressed concern over the reports claiming that hundreds of ISIS members, including at least eight French national women, escaped detention in Syrian Kurdistan following the Turkish offensives.











