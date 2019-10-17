Home › Iraq News › Turkey’s offensive in Syrian Kurdistan displaced more than 300,000: monitor

Turkey’s offensive in Syrian Kurdistan displaced more than 300,000: monitor

2019/10/17 | 12:55



BEIRUT,— Turkey’s week-old offensive against Syrian Kurdistan. the Kurdish region in northeastern Syria, has displaced more than 300,000 people, a war monitor said Thursday.



“More than 300,000 civilians have been displaced since the start of the offensive,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.



He said the jump in the number of people forced to flee was due to a fresh wave of displacement over the past few days from areas around Girê Spî (Tel Abyad) and Kobani and in Hasaka province.























Most displaced people tried to move in with relatives in safer areas, some were sleeping rough in orchards and others in some of the 40 schools that have been turned into emergency shelters, Abdel Rahman said.



Turkey and its Syrian proxies launched a broad assault on Syria’s Kurdish areas on October 9, 2019. after US troops pulled back from the border and started withdrawing from the northeast altogether.



Dozens of civilians — mostly on the Kurdish side — have been killed since the start of the offensive, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to halt despite mounting international pressure.



Hundreds of Kurds from Syrian Kurdistan entered neighbouring Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region on Wednesday, fleeing a Turkish invasion, an official said.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syrian Kurdish and Arab civilians arrive to Hassaka city after fleeing following Turkish bombardment on Syria’s northeastern towns in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) along the Turkish border, October 10, 2019. Photo: AFPBEIRUT,— Turkey’s week-old offensive against Syrian Kurdistan. the Kurdish region in northeastern Syria, has displaced more than 300,000 people, a war monitor said Thursday.“More than 300,000 civilians have been displaced since the start of the offensive,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.He said the jump in the number of people forced to flee was due to a fresh wave of displacement over the past few days from areas around Girê Spî (Tel Abyad) and Kobani and in Hasaka province.Most displaced people tried to move in with relatives in safer areas, some were sleeping rough in orchards and others in some of the 40 schools that have been turned into emergency shelters, Abdel Rahman said.Turkey and its Syrian proxies launched a broad assault on Syria’s Kurdish areas on October 9, 2019. after US troops pulled back from the border and started withdrawing from the northeast altogether.Dozens of civilians — mostly on the Kurdish side — have been killed since the start of the offensive, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to halt despite mounting international pressure.Hundreds of Kurds from Syrian Kurdistan entered neighbouring Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region on Wednesday, fleeing a Turkish invasion, an official said.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFPComments CommentsLoading...