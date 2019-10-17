Home › Iraq News › Turkey gains ground from Syrian Kurds in key border town of Serêkaniyê: monitor

2019/10/17 | 12:55



SEREKANIYE, Syrian Kurdistan,— Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies gained ground Thursday in Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), a key border town where Kurdish fighters had been putting up stiff resistance, a war monitor said.



“There have been intensive air strikes on Ras al-Ain over the past three days,” Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said.



Turkish forces and the mostly Arab and Turkmen former rebels they use as a ground force had “taken about half of the town” by Thursday morning, he said.























Massively outgunned by the Turkish army and its air force, Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) quickly lost a long stretch of border when the assault was launched on October 9, 2019.



They organised a defence of Serêkaniyê however with a dense network of tunnels, berms and trenches that held off Turkish forces and their proxies for about a week.



The sound of gunfire and blasts from artillery and air strikes was constant in the town, AFP reported.



Turkey wants to create a 30-kilometre-deep buffer on the Syrian side of the border to keep Kurdish militias at bay and set up a resettlement zone for some of the 3.6 million Syrian Arab refugees living on its soil.



But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northern Syria, by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far ignored international pressure to halt the offensive, which has left dozens of civilians dead and displaced more than 300,000 people, according to the Observatory.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



Smoke rises from the Syrian Kurdish town of Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) in Syrian Kurdistan, on the third day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces, October 11, 2019. Photo: AFP