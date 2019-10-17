عربي | كوردى


IMIS deploys snipers to counter protests in Baghdad: Source
2019/10/17 | 13:35
The

Iranian-backed IMIS militias deployed snipers in Baghdad last month to counter

massive protests against government, security sources from Iraq said.Earlier

this month thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad and several other

southern provinces to call for government resignation as the country still

struggles with wide-spread corruption, lack of services, high rate of unemployment.Different

sources working at high-level ranks in Baghdad told Reuters that Hashd

al-Shaabi leaders decided on their own during the protests to face the

protesters.“We

have confirmed evidence that the snipers were elements of militias reporting

directly to their commander instead of the chief commander of the armed

forces,” Reuters quoted one of the Iraqi security sources. “They belong to a

group that is very close to the Iranians.”A

second Iraqi security source, who attended daily government security briefings,

said militia men clad in black shot protesters on the third day of unrest, when

the death toll soared to more than 50 from about half a dozen.The

fighters were directed by Abu Zainab al-Lami, head of security for the Hashd

al-Shaabi.The

second security source told Reuters that the snipers were using radio

communications equipment that was provided by Iran and is difficult to

intercept, giving the groups an essentially private network.

