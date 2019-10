IMIS deploys snipers to counter protests in Baghdad: Source

2019/10/17 | 13:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheIranian-backed IMIS militias deployed snipers in Baghdad last month to countermassive protests against government, security sources from Iraq said.Earlierthis month thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad and several othersouthern provinces to call for government resignation as the country stillstruggles with wide-spread corruption, lack of services, high rate of unemployment.Differentsources working at high-level ranks in Baghdad told Reuters that Hashdal-Shaabi leaders decided on their own during the protests to face theprotesters.“Wehave confirmed evidence that the snipers were elements of militias reportingdirectly to their commander instead of the chief commander of the armedforces,” Reuters quoted one of the Iraqi security sources. “They belong to agroup that is very close to the Iranians.”Asecond Iraqi security source, who attended daily government security briefings,said militia men clad in black shot protesters on the third day of unrest, whenthe death toll soared to more than 50 from about half a dozen.Thefighters were directed by Abu Zainab al-Lami, head of security for the Hashdal-Shaabi.Thesecond security source told Reuters that the snipers were using radiocommunications equipment that was provided by Iran and is difficult tointercept, giving the groups an essentially private network.