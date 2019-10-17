Home › Baghdad Post › Sairun alliance threatens to take to streets if gov’t failure continued

Sairun alliance threatens to take to streets if gov’t failure continued

2019/10/17 | 14:10



Saairun alliance Hassan al-Juhayshi said that the alliance will take to the



streets in case the government’s failure to take serious steps to reform.In



a press statement, Al-Juhayshi added that heads of political blocs inside the



House of Representatives are responsible for achieving reforms and addressing



the imbalance.He



pointed out to some malicious attempts seek to cause differences among the



Iraqi people, especially in the southern areas only to achieve political gains,



noting that parliamentary blocs are based on sectarian quotas.



He



concluded that they will take to streets and demand the achieving of the



desired reform.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- MPSaairun alliance Hassan al-Juhayshi said that the alliance will take to thestreets in case the government’s failure to take serious steps to reform.Ina press statement, Al-Juhayshi added that heads of political blocs inside theHouse of Representatives are responsible for achieving reforms and addressingthe imbalance.Hepointed out to some malicious attempts seek to cause differences among theIraqi people, especially in the southern areas only to achieve political gains,noting that parliamentary blocs are based on sectarian quotas.Heconcluded that they will take to streets and demand the achieving of thedesired reform.