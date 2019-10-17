عربي | كوردى


Sairun alliance threatens to take to streets if gov’t failure continued

Sairun alliance threatens to take to streets if gov’t failure continued
2019/10/17 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP

Saairun alliance Hassan al-Juhayshi said that the alliance will take to the

streets in case the government’s failure to take serious steps to reform.In

a press statement, Al-Juhayshi added that heads of political blocs inside the

House of Representatives are responsible for achieving reforms and addressing

the imbalance.He

pointed out to some malicious attempts seek to cause differences among the

Iraqi people, especially in the southern areas only to achieve political gains,

noting that parliamentary blocs are based on sectarian quotas.

He

concluded that they will take to streets and demand the achieving of the

desired reform.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW