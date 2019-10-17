Sairun alliance threatens to take to streets if gov’t failure continued

2019/10/17 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP
Saairun alliance Hassan al-Juhayshi said that the alliance will take to the
streets in case the government’s failure to take serious steps to reform.In
a press statement, Al-Juhayshi added that heads of political blocs inside the
House of Representatives are responsible for achieving reforms and addressing
the imbalance.He
pointed out to some malicious attempts seek to cause differences among the
Iraqi people, especially in the southern areas only to achieve political gains,
noting that parliamentary blocs are based on sectarian quotas.
He
concluded that they will take to streets and demand the achieving of the
desired reform.
Saairun alliance Hassan al-Juhayshi said that the alliance will take to the
streets in case the government’s failure to take serious steps to reform.In
a press statement, Al-Juhayshi added that heads of political blocs inside the
House of Representatives are responsible for achieving reforms and addressing
the imbalance.He
pointed out to some malicious attempts seek to cause differences among the
Iraqi people, especially in the southern areas only to achieve political gains,
noting that parliamentary blocs are based on sectarian quotas.
He
concluded that they will take to streets and demand the achieving of the
desired reform.