Kurdish Leader Barzani with Iraq’s Al-Hikma Leader: Middle East shifts on the table

2024-10-29 16:10:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani met with AmmarAl-Hakim, the Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), to discusspolitical and security changes in the Middle East.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, Al-Hakimcongratulated, at the start of the meeting, Barzani and the people of KurdistanRegion on the success of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament elections held onOctober 20, describing it as an "important achievement."

The two leaders exchanged views on Iraq's political situation, therelationship between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and recent political andsecurity developments in the region, emphasizing “the need to maintain Iraq'sstability.”