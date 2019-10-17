Home › INA › Al-Fayyad meets Assad in Damascus and conveys a message from the Prime Minister on issues of counterterrorism and border security

Al-Fayyad meets Assad in Damascus and conveys a message from the Prime Minister on issues of counterterrorism and border security

2019/10/17 | 16:55



Damascus – INA







National Security Advisor Faleh al-Fayyad met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who conveyed a message from Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on issues of combating terrorism, border security and economic cooperation between the two countries.







A statement by the Syrian presidency received by INA that the message of the Iraqi Prime Minister, conveyed by al-Fayyad, to Assad focused on ways to develop relations between the two countries, and upgrade the existing coordination between them to higher levels and more comprehensive areas both in the issues of counter-terrorism or border security in the light of recent developments, In addition to economic cooperation and opening crossings between the two countries.







The statement added that Assad stressed that the external ambitions in our region has not stopped throughout history, pointing out that the Turkish aggression against Syria currently falls under those ambitions, no matter what false slogans, it is a blatant invasion and aggression.



















