Many fugitive ISIS terrorists from Syria arrested: Defense Min.

2019/10/17 | 17:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Minister ofDefense Najah Hassan al-Shamari on Thursday announced the arrest of a number of fugitive ISIS terroristsinside Iraqi territory.He stressedhis ministry’s determination to continue pursuing all infiltrators inside Iraq.On Wednesday,al-Shamari, accompanied by the Minister of Migration and Displacement (MoMD),the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and senior commanders and officers ofthe Ministry of Defense, inspected Anbar, Al-Jazeera and Nineveh operationsCommand, the ministry said in a statement.