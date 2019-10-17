Many fugitive ISIS terrorists from Syria arrested: Defense Min.

2019/10/17 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of
Defense Najah Hassan al-Shamari on Thursday announced the arrest of a number of fugitive ISIS terrorists
inside Iraqi territory.
He stressed
his ministry’s determination to continue pursuing all infiltrators inside Iraq.
On Wednesday,
al-Shamari, accompanied by the Minister of Migration and Displacement (MoMD),
the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and senior commanders and officers of
the Ministry of Defense, inspected Anbar, Al-Jazeera and Nineveh operations
Command, the ministry said in a statement.
Defense Najah Hassan al-Shamari on Thursday announced the arrest of a number of fugitive ISIS terrorists
inside Iraqi territory.
He stressed
his ministry’s determination to continue pursuing all infiltrators inside Iraq.
On Wednesday,
al-Shamari, accompanied by the Minister of Migration and Displacement (MoMD),
the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and senior commanders and officers of
the Ministry of Defense, inspected Anbar, Al-Jazeera and Nineveh operations
Command, the ministry said in a statement.