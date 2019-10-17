عربي | كوردى


Many fugitive ISIS terrorists from Syria arrested: Defense Min.

Many fugitive ISIS terrorists from Syria arrested: Defense Min.
2019/10/17 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of

Defense Najah Hassan al-Shamari on Thursday announced the arrest of a number of fugitive ISIS terrorists

inside Iraqi territory.



He stressed

his ministry’s determination to continue pursuing all infiltrators inside Iraq.



On Wednesday,

al-Shamari, accompanied by the Minister of Migration and Displacement (MoMD),

the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and senior commanders and officers of

the Ministry of Defense, inspected Anbar, Al-Jazeera and Nineveh operations

Command, the ministry said in a statement.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW