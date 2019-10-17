Home › Baghdad Post › Iranian top official says oil still sold, 'enemy does not know how'

In a speech on Thursday, Mahmoud Vaezi said “enemies tried to prevent Iran from selling its oil, but we continue to do that, and they still don’t know how Iran sells its oil”.



Vaezi also added that “some peoplein middle and lower classes face economic problems, but these difficulties are less serious than what the enemy had predicted.”







He went on to say that Iran is more powerful than before as “leaders of many countries were coming to meet the President (Hassan Rouhani) at the UN (in September) because of the respect Iran enjoys.”



In May, The United States imposed full sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and tanker tracking firms have reported in recent months that Iran’s oil shipments have decreased to less than 300,000 barrels per day. Before the sanctions, Iran exported around two million b/pd.



However, Iranian officials tell their citizens that the situation is relatively stable and the oil sanctions are not fully effective.



