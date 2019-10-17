عربي | كوردى


Iraqi intelligence arrest two ISIS spies

2019/10/17 | 17:40
The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Thursday the

arrest of two terrorists who were providing ISIS militants with security

information and delivering food supplies to their dens in Anbar province   western Iraq.Based on accurate intelligence information, a qualitative operation was

launched in cooperation with the military intelligence 1st and 3rd Battalion

and the 28th Infantry Brigade to arrest the two terrorists in Selechiya areas

in Ramadi.Arrest warrants were issued against them in accordance with Article 4

of terrorism law.“The terrorists were referred to the competent authorities for

interrogation,” the statement read.ISIS has occupied vast areas from Iraq and Syria in 2014. Three years

later, the terror group was expelled after massive military operations in

partnership with the US-led coalition.But remnants of the terror group are still planning a comeback. They

are aided by local officials and pro-Iran militias.Iraq declared a “final victory” over the ISIS in December 2017, three

years after the militant group overran roughly a third of Iraq’s territory. Its

fighters, however, continue to wage an insurgency in multiple provinces.
