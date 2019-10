Iraqi intelligence arrest two ISIS spies

2019/10/17 | 17:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Thursday thearrest of two terrorists who were providing ISIS militants with securityinformation and delivering food supplies to their dens in Anbar province western Iraq.Based on accurate intelligence information, a qualitative operation waslaunched in cooperation with the military intelligence 1st and 3rd Battalionand the 28th Infantry Brigade to arrest the two terrorists in Selechiya areasin Ramadi.Arrest warrants were issued against them in accordance with Article 4of terrorism law.“The terrorists were referred to the competent authorities forinterrogation,” the statement read.ISIS has occupied vast areas from Iraq and Syria in 2014. Three yearslater, the terror group was expelled after massive military operations inpartnership with the US-led coalition.But remnants of the terror group are still planning a comeback. Theyare aided by local officials and pro-Iran militias.Iraq declared a “final victory” over the ISIS in December 2017, threeyears after the militant group overran roughly a third of Iraq’s territory. Itsfighters, however, continue to wage an insurgency in multiple provinces.