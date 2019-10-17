Iraqi intelligence arrest two ISIS spies

2019/10/17 | 17:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Thursday the
arrest of two terrorists who were providing ISIS militants with security
information and delivering food supplies to their dens in Anbar province western Iraq.Based on accurate intelligence information, a qualitative operation was
launched in cooperation with the military intelligence 1st and 3rd Battalion
and the 28th Infantry Brigade to arrest the two terrorists in Selechiya areas
in Ramadi.Arrest warrants were issued against them in accordance with Article 4
of terrorism law.“The terrorists were referred to the competent authorities for
interrogation,” the statement read.ISIS has occupied vast areas from Iraq and Syria in 2014. Three years
later, the terror group was expelled after massive military operations in
partnership with the US-led coalition.But remnants of the terror group are still planning a comeback. They
are aided by local officials and pro-Iran militias.Iraq declared a “final victory” over the ISIS in December 2017, three
years after the militant group overran roughly a third of Iraq’s territory. Its
fighters, however, continue to wage an insurgency in multiple provinces.
