Iraq imports over $33M in nanotechnology products from Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq imported Iraniannanotechnology products valued at over $33 million in the fiscal year endingMarch 19, 2024, as Iran’s exports of nano-products saw a notable rise,according to Emad Ahmadvand, Secretary of Iran’s Nanotechnology InnovationCouncil.

Ahmadvand reported that Iran’s nanotechnologyexports for the year reached $145 million, marking a 110% growth compared tothe prior year when exports totaled $69 million. “The overall domestic sales ofnano-made products also surged by 104% during this period, with high demand fornano-coating technologies, nano-composites, and nano-catalysts.”

Iran’s nano exports reached 49 countries, with Iraq’simports valued at $33.5 million, followed by Syria at $20 million, India at$14.9 million, China at $10.4 million, and Turkiye at $10.1 million.