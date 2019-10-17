Home › Baghdad Post › Baghdad says will take back Iraqi ISIS militants only form Syria: FM

Baghdad says will take back Iraqi ISIS militants only form Syria: FM

2019/10/17 | 23:30



Iraq’s Foreign Minister has said his country will only take back the Iraqi militants of the Iraqi nationals affiliated to ISIS from Syria.



Following a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian who is on a visit to Baghdad to discuss the concerns over the thousands of IS detainees in Syrian Kurdistan where Turkey is leading a massive military offensive now, Mohamed Ali al-Hakim said home countries of other ISIS militants, held in Syria, should take similar measures and repatriate the militants.



Meanwhile, Le Drian said he had discussed with Iraqi leaders "the way to implement an appropriate judicial mechanism" to try French and other fighters "in the best conditions".



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had indicated threat of ISIS prison break while they are fending off Turkish offensives.











