Blind woman becomes popular tailor of her neighborhood

2019/02/09 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sawza Maaruf is a popular tailor in her neighborhood. She has been blind since she was four, but she has become a skilled and beloved tailor for her neighbors and relatives alike.She provides a living for her family that includes her bed-ridden husband who has suffered a stroke, her daughter and grandchildren.Maaruf says, “Thank God, I don't have any problems resulting from my loss of sight or even being unable to do my work. I do all kinds of work and have raised my children. I have a daughter and she has got two children, thank God again, that I can help her raise them."