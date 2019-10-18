Home › kurdistan 24 › French Foreign Minister arrives in Erbil to meet with Kurdistan Region top officials

French Foreign Minister arrives in Erbil to meet with Kurdistan Region top officials

2019/10/18 | 01:35



During his visit to Baghdad, Le Drian met with top Iraqi leaders to discuss a suitable mechanism to take foreign Islamic State militants imprisoned in Iraq to trial.



The French minister met with Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday evening on the current political and security developments in Iraq and the area.



Minister Le Drian also voiced his concern regarding the Turkish assault in Syria, and how it might allow for the re-emergence of the terrorist group.



“ISIS remains a threat, and the reasons for the establishment of the international coalition against ISIS still remain.”



During the meeting, Barzani praised France for its role as one of the most active members of the coalition against the Islamic State group.



Barzani also stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue to bring political stability to the region and expressed concern regarding Turkish militant proxies committing human rights abuses against the people in northeastern Syria.



During the meeting, Barzani and Le Drian had an in-depth exchange about the progress between Erbil and Baghdad toward resolving their outstanding issues, as well as the risks posed by the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria.



“The situation requires more from the international community,” Barzani argued while stating the Kurdistan Region remains prepared “to do everything required from us to establish peace and stability in the area.”



Barzani, however, praised France for its efforts in defusing tensions between Erbil and Baghdad and helping both sides come to the table and start a dialogue.



The foreign minister affirmed France’s continued support to the Kurdistan Region. Le Drian is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Friday.



