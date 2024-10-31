Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-10-31 12:10:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad'sAl-Nahr Street recorded in the morning a selling price of 584,000 IQD permithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish,and European varieties, with a buying price of 580,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 554,000 IQD, with a buyingprice of 550,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf goldranged between 585,000 and 595,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between555,000 and 565,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 685,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-caratgold at 628,000 IQD, and 21-carat gold at 600,000 IQD.