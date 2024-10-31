ISX reports +$13M in weekly trading

2024-10-31 15:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 17 billion IQD ($13,002,909).

According to the recorded data, more than eight billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing 17 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1,000.26 points and closed at 1,044.30 points, reflecting a 4.22% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1,073.47 points and ended at 1,116.07 points, marking a 3.82% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 6,550 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.