Iraqi outspoken blogger detained

2019/10/18 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A family member of a popular Iraqi blogger says authorities have detained him, apparently over his coverage of anti-government protests.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the family member, said heavily armed masked gunmen stormed the apartment of Shujaa Al-Khafaji in Baghdad at dawn Thursday and took him away.
Al-Khafaji, 29, runs a popular Facebook page called “Brothers Iraq” that focuses on human rights violations.
On Tuesday the Facebook page, which has 2.1 million likes, posted a video that showed what it said were people setting a checkpoint on fire after the protesters had left. It blamed government supporters for the fire.
The relative said Al-Khafaji received threats from unknown people in recent days warning him not to publish posts about the protests.
