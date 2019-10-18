Home › INA › President Salih: We hold this year's Arbaeen season and hoping for better reforms

2019/10/18 | 17:05



INA - BAGHDAD











President Barham Salih greeted all the millions of people marching for Arbaeen visit of Imam Hussien (PBUH).Salih expressed that "Hope is all around us, the will gathers us and we hold Arbaeen visit in the time when maintain our country, holding on to reforms and counter corruption for the sake of homeland and the people,""We support the youth that are calling for their rights and raising Iraqi flags. We support the security forces that protect them and defend the public and private possessions," added President Salih.He also stated, "Imam Hussien taught us to overcome the hardships and sacrifice ourselves for the sake of home and defend the humanity to do what we say,""In this occasion, we refuse all kinds of killing, injustice and silencing voices. In this blessed occasion, we assert that there is no path other than the path of reform and building the country. Iraqis deserve the best. Our duty is to be united and learn from Imam Hussien revolution and we achieve victories for the less fortunate people. We achieve victories for Iraq," added President Salih.























