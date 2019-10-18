Al-Haddad and UK Lords Council discuss mutual relations

2019/10/18 | 17:05
INA - BAGHDAD
Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Basheer al-Haddad and the UK Council of Lords discussed mutual relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, both discussed bilateral ties between the Iraqi Parliament and UK Council of Lords in addition to the mutual issues and mutual interest and asserting the importance of the historical relations between Iraq and UK.
