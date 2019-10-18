2019/10/18 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Home
Iraq news
Friday، 18 October 2019
05:09 PM
Drug traffickers arrested in Mosul
Security forces arrested two drug dealers in Mosul.
The Military Intelligence Directorate said two drug dealers were arrested after ambushing them at the Araij checkpoint in Mosul's Hamam al-Alil area, in possession of narcotic pills.
Read
Home
Iraq news
Friday، 18 October 2019
05:09 PM
Drug traffickers arrested in Mosul
Security forces arrested two drug dealers in Mosul.
The Military Intelligence Directorate said two drug dealers were arrested after ambushing them at the Araij checkpoint in Mosul's Hamam al-Alil area, in possession of narcotic pills.
Read