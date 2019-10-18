عربي | كوردى


Drug traffickers arrested in Mosul

Drug traffickers arrested in Mosul
2019/10/18
Drug traffickers arrested in Mosul

























Security forces arrested two drug dealers in Mosul.

The Military Intelligence Directorate said two drug dealers were arrested after ambushing them at the Araij checkpoint in Mosul's Hamam al-Alil area, in possession of narcotic pills.





















