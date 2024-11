2024-11-01 05:00:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has signed a contract to develop the Mansuriya gas field in Diyala province. The contract, awarded to a consortium of China's Jereh (represented by Mr. Li Weibin, the managing director of Jera), and Petro Iraq, aims to increase gas production by 300 million cubic feet per day. […]

The post Iraq signs Gas Field Development Contract first appeared on Iraq Business News.