Home › INA › Iraq and US sign $5 billion MOU for job opportunities

Iraq and US sign $5 billion MOU for job opportunities

2019/10/19 | 00:25



INA - Baghdad











PM Advisor Abdul Hussien al-Haneen announced on Friday, that Iraq and US signed a $5 billion Memorandum of Understanding - MOU.Al-Haneen said to INA that the Ministry of Finance signed an important agreement with the US Bank of Export and Import - EXIM of $5 billions."This agreement will lead to an increase in the total amount of funding from EXIM from $3 billions to $5 billions," added al-Haneen.This agreement indicates upon a partnership on different fields that will create job opportunities in Iraq and develop mutual relations between the two countries.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA - BaghdadPM Advisor Abdul Hussien al-Haneen announced on Friday, that Iraq and US signed a $5 billion Memorandum of Understanding - MOU.Al-Haneen said to INA that the Ministry of Finance signed an important agreement with the US Bank of Export and Import - EXIM of $5 billions."This agreement will lead to an increase in the total amount of funding from EXIM from $3 billions to $5 billions," added al-Haneen.This agreement indicates upon a partnership on different fields that will create job opportunities in Iraq and develop mutual relations between the two countries.