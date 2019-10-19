Iraq-Iran Ministers of Foreign Affairs discuss recent updates via phone call

2019/10/19 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem recieved a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Muhammad Jawad Zarif.During the call, both have discussed recent updates in the region and the importance of cooperation development for the sake of interest of the region and reducing the current tentions.They also have discussed the file of Iranian visitors to Iraq to do Arbaeen visit and the procedures to facilitate their entrance regulations.
INA - BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem recieved a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Muhammad Jawad Zarif.During the call, both have discussed recent updates in the region and the importance of cooperation development for the sake of interest of the region and reducing the current tentions.They also have discussed the file of Iranian visitors to Iraq to do Arbaeen visit and the procedures to facilitate their entrance regulations.