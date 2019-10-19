Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi Arabia urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

2019/10/19 | 00:55



Saudi Arabia has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon and advised those already in Lebanon to be extremely cautious, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday quoting a communique from the foreign ministry.Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s in Beirut has begun operations to evacuate its citizens due to the disturbances in Lebanon, according to the report.The embassy has asked its citizens to quickly communicate with it for preparations to leave Lebanon.It has allocated a local hotel located on the coastal side of the capital Beirut as a meeting point for its citizens, visitors and residents, in order to transport them to the Beirut international airport for evacuation to the Kingdom. Egypt’s and Kuwait have also asked their citizens to be careful and avoid areas of gatherings and protests. — SG



