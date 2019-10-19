Kurdish racecar driver dedicates podium finish to Kurds in Rojava

2019/10/19 | 09:05
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News
Spanish-Kurdish racecar driver Isaac Tutumlu secured a third-place finish in Germany, Oct. 18, 2019. (Photo: Isaac Tutumlu)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Spanish-Kurdish racecar driver secured another podium finish on Friday, dedicating his latest victory to the Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), where a Turkish offensive has left dozens killed and over tens of thousands displaced.
Isaac Tutumlu finished third at the Dunlop 60 race held at Hockenheim, Germany, after another strong performance.
The driver also posted the fastest lap during the race at the wheel of his Car Collection-entered Motorsport Audi R8 LMS Evo for the Kurdistan Racing Team. He missed out on second place by half-a-second behind racer Simon Reicher.
“This result goes for all of our brothers from Rojava that are suffering the genocide in our land [sic],” Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24 after the race. “We are racing for peace; we are racing for our country Kurdistan!”
Isaac Tutumlu holds the Kurdistan flag after his latest podium finish. (Photo: Isaac Tutumlu)
In September, Tutumlu secured another third-place podium finish at the Dunlop 60 race in Belgium after a remarkable recovery.
In August, the racecar driver locked down a historic first-place finish at the German racing cup.
Before the International Automobile Federation and the Motor Sport Federation approved a request from Tutumlu and his team for the use of the name Kurdistan Racing Team, he was racing under the name Barzani Racing Team due to funding from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF).
The Kurdish-Spanish driver has had a bright start with the Kurdistan Racing Team, and he continues to use the BCF logo on his helmet.
Isaac Tutumlu's Motorsport Audi R8 LMS Evo for the Kurdistan Racing Team. (Photo: Isaac Tutumlu)
Tutumlu was born in the city of Barcelona. His father is a Kurd from a village near Ankara, Turkey, while his mother is a Catalan, born in Barcelona. His interest in racecar driving began at a young age with go-karting until he eventually pursued his dreams of becoming a professional.
He has won numerous championships such as the Formula Catalunya, the Kart Club Valles Championship, and the Campionat de Catalunya, among others.
