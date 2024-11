2024-11-02 04:25:28 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has said it has reduced its oil exports to 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) and decreased domestic consumption. It said the move was in line with Iraq's commitment to the OPEC+ agreement on voluntary oil production cuts. "This reduction is set to continue in the coming months […]

The post Iraq Reduces Oil Production and Exports first appeared on Iraq Business News.