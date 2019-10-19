عربي | كوردى


Lebanon's Hariri gives government 72-hour deadline to act amid protests

2019/10/19 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri gave a 72-hour deadline on Friday to his “partners in government” to stop obstructing reforms and threatened to take a different approach otherwise, but stopped short of resigning, according to  Reuters.

Hariri, addressing massive protests across the country, said Lebanon was going through an “unprecedented, difficult time”.



He added that his efforts to enact reforms have been blocked by others in government whom he did not name.

