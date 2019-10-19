Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Complicity With Jihadist Terrorism

2019/10/19 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) with Islamic leader Gülbeddin Hikmetyar, the leader of Hizb-i Islami Party long before he became Mayor of Istanbul. Photo: SM
Hüseyin Baybaşin | Ekurd.net
Erdogan ’s fundamentalist Islamic terrorist links are nothing new. He was formerly in Afghanistan amongst al-Qaeda and with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar [1]:
Pictures available these days on social media show him on his knees before him with Osama Bin Laden and other Islamic leaders long before he became Mayor of Istanbul. He took office as a member of the Milli Selamet Partisi. He was also part of the Millî Görüş Organisation (literally, the vision of the religious community) operating across Europe. Its militants were involved in the assassination attempt against Pope John Paul II in 1981.[2]
Gülbeddin Hikmetyar, the leader of Hizb-i Islami Party, Afghanistan. Photo: SM
When involved in the creation of the AK Party, Erdogan publicly announced, “I am a changed. I am changed now,” because he was questioned about having been down on his knees before Hekmatyar and as having relations with Osama Bin Laden. He claimed, ‘What was my belief before, is not my view now.’ Many people were sceptical when they heard this but many others believed it and naturally human beings can change.
After Erdogan became Turkey’s Prime Minister in 2002 he was relatively successful in the first five to six years and did some useful work, but from 2008 he began to show his real face and to talk about Islamic beliefs, the Muslim Brotherhood, and how Islam must rule the world for peace and stability and how Islam was a religion of peace.
After 2012, Erdogan began to act in the name of Islam and stated that Islam’s greatness must be restored in the world and the world must respect Islam. He would raise his arm with the forefinger in the air saying in public we are the Rabia – which means to spread Islam throughout the world. Now, we know, that since 2008 he was in fact personally organising the Islamic fundamentalist movement.
Syrian rebels say ISIS members fled to Turkey 2014. Photo Vice News Youtube. See the Video on YouTube.
A week before ISIS attacked Mosul in 2014, he announced in the Kurdish city of Diyarbakir that ‘very soon we are going to start jihad to discard the borders drawn in Islamic lands by the Imperialists and this is what our jihad is going to launch.’ A week later, ISIS took control of Mosul and all the world condemned it except Erdogan and his government. Erdogan ’s government publicly announced that ‘ISIS are not terrorists, they are just angry Muslim youth’ and made many similar utterances. [3]
Different sources soon showed that Erdogan was supporting ISIS and collaborating in the sale and transport of ISIS oil.
The Al Nusra Front was created on Erdogan ’s orders and trained and armed by him, as well as their fighters receiving medical treat from the government on his orders. When a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shown down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M in November near the Syrian border just within Turkish airspace, Erdogan took just 17 seconds to give the order to fire at it [4]. Putin went public and showed how Erdogan was organising Islamic militants as well as exposing his involvement in the selling and transportation of ISIS oil with members of his family. It seems now that President Putin has forgotten about the Russian pilots that were killed and Erdogan ’s true identity.
Before long we were hearing the news in Turkey how the Turkish military and Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) were sending shipments of weapons into ISIS territory; videos clips and photographs went public. Eventually, some decent Turkish police officers and prosecutors stopped trucks full of weapons in the city of Adana on their way from Turkey into ISIS territory. They documented the issue and put the truck drivers and those accompanying them on trial.
Some Turkish journalists also published details of the issue that went viral. Erdogan then turned it all upside down and accused those involved in the exposure as acting as traitors: they were arrested and convicted of treason and are still in prison. He claimed that these were state secrets and that those who had exposed them were not permitted to do what they had done. In fact, it was not a state secret but Erdogan ’s personal secret. We also know there was a large amount of money found in houses linked to Erdogan and about the movement of money and gold between him and Iran. Again, when it was revealed, Erdogan turned it all upside down and ordered everyone’s arrest, accusing them of being Gülenist conspirators.
Despite this, towards the end of 2013, the news got out that some US$4-5 million was stashed inside several shoe boxes at the home of the CEO of Halk Bank, Süleyman Aslan [5]. This bank manager was not allowed to stash that money in his house, but he was acquitted and instead of his being prosecuted, those that tried to prosecuted him were convicted instead of exposing state secrets.
We know also that the General Director of the same bank was arrested and convicted in New York in relation to this matter. The same happened to an Iranian citizen of Turkish origin, Reza Zarrab, who was arrested in Florida and tried in New York. He was the one who went on to explain everything in detail that we are referring to here.[6]
We now also know that Donald Trump was pressuring Rex Tillerson to let Halk Bank’s manager and Reza Zarrab be freed and sent back to Turkey. Tillerson refused and this was the start of his conflict with Trump.[7]
Turkish recycling of ISIS fighters under its own flag and the FSA
It has now become common knowledge that after the Islamist terror organisations, which were defeated by the Kurdish YPG fighters in NE Syria with the help of the American forces were dissolved, Erdogan ordered that they be protected so as to recycle them in the name of the Free Syrian Army. Turkish opposition leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu had strongly criticised this move asking if it were right for jihadist terrorists to be recycled through the Turkish army. Erdogan rebuffed him in his usual fashion. [8]
We have hundreds of pictures with the specific fighters identified and circled in red, shown on social media, that were previously members of ISIS or al Nusra and are now the leaders of the so-called FSA or the Hamza Brigade, a part of the Turkish military acting in Syria and Iraq or groups in Al Bab like Liwa al Shamal, responsible for torturing local Kurdish villagers, for kidnap, death threats and seizure and occupation of Kurdish properties and olive groves, forcing them to vacate the area or be killed.
In recent days, as broadcast clearly on CNN Turk, the Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu has been saying that ISIS represents no threat and is nothing to be afraid of and the terror group will be Turkey’s allies and partners and Turkey will place them in northern Syria after winning the war. [9] [10] We know that in Afrin, and in the area of Al Bab (north Syria) this has already happened and is ongoing. This is Turkey’s real intention.
Erdogan managed to convince Putin and Russia to transport the Islamist terrorists out of the war -zone and gather them together in the Syrian city of Idlib. He managed to reach an agreement with Putin and Iran to protect them inside Idlib and again to convince them to enter Syria’s Afrin area and elsewhere in the west of Rojava, to massacre innocent and helpless Kurdish people in order to seize control of these areas and to infiltrate many others that have been trained, and recycled through the Turkish military. We also know that the ISIS leader, al- Baghdadi, lives in the same area, controlled by Erdogan and kept under his protection.
What does Trump expect Kurdish people to do – lie down and die in front of the Turkish military onslaught?
Erdogan has concentrated all his efforts and the Turkish state’s possibilities and power to enter Syria and create a so-called ‘safe zone’ and move all of those terrorist militants from Idlib into this area along with those trained inside Turkey and even inside the refugee camps, giving them status under the FSA, Hamza Brigade etc. and place them inside northern Syria. He is protecting them and is convincing Putin to make these Islamist terrorists the partners of a future Syrian government.
Erdogan ’s aim is to create an Islamic empire and for himself to be the Caliph of it. Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself is a militant of Rabia and repeatedly says this of himself! So now he is just doing his job. It is as simple as that.
We know that he made an agreement with Donald Trump in the course of which Trump fooled all the US administration and other government entities, handing over all the gains of civilisation to Erdogan and his Islamist ideology. Rojava was liberated from Islamist terrorists with the blood of tens of thousands of Kurdish people and with the help of American resources with lesser contributions from France and the UK. (The contributions of the latter were not even close to that of Saudi Arabia. And then we haven’t even even mentioned the Kingdom of the Netherlands that also contributed with second-hand helmets, discarded by their own military, that had to be kicked away by the Kurdish fighters).
Trump ordered the US forces to withdraw from the Kurdistan region of Syria and now others are making cowardly numerous excuses for it, claiming Erdogan was not given a ‘green light’ to invade and had been told to be ‘nice to our allies’. It has become an embarrassment. Erdogan was given a green light by Trump. The Kurdish forces had been told beforehand to withdraw from the border, which they did, but they were not told that Erdogan had decided immediately to launch an operation against them before they could even find other partners. This immediately exposed Kurdish civilians, and the Kurdish forces themselves, to be severely harmed, as they had drawn back their defences on American demands.
Turkey and Erdogan are coming up with the excuse about their border security with Syria in order to invade Rojava and harm the Kurds and create ‘safe’ zones for their Islamic fundamentalist organisations. There were no threats to Turkey caused by the Kurds from the Syrian side of the border. Were there any genuine security concerns it would be understandable if Turkey took security measures on their side of the border. This needs to be seen for what it is.
The fact is that Donald Trump is following the orders of Putin and Erdogan whatever the reason behind it is. We only can say that that reason is not in American interests nor that it reflects American values and, of course, is a deep stab in the back of the Kurdish heroic fighters just as it is a stab in the back of civilisation by Donald Trump himself. Surely his reason is one of corrupt personal interests and we are sure that US institutions are sufficiently capable of bringing out the truth. Of course, the American people and their values do not deserve such a dirty trick on their watch.
For the European Union to keep playing deaf and dumb in this matter also seems to suit them very well. If any world power cares to ignore the truth about Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, leader of the Islamic fundamentalist movement, and if that suits their purpose, they should not fool themselves, nor anyone else, about the fact that he is the president of a country which is a member of NATO. Erdogan is an Islamic terrorist whether you like it or not and he is working very effectively for it, whether you care to see it or not. The most disturbing fact here is that the Turkish military right now is working under the ideology of Islamic fundamentalism and that it is doing this as a member of that same NATO. For this goal they are exploiting all the privileges and equipment that NATO membership confers upon them.
Some principled journalists with an independent outlook like Jeremy Bowen of the BBC and a Canadian of Kurdish origin and many other internationally respected publications emphasised these truths long before things reached this stage They were ignored however by the international community, especially by the US and EU. But in the past few days, since the bloody Turkish onslaught began, CCN, BBC, Euro News and many other international news organisations have been making the picture clear that Erdogan ’s proxies are formerly from ISIS, al-Nusra, the former Al Qaeda etc. and that all are acting now under the Turkish military’s command against the Kurdish forces in Rojava of Kurdistan.
The question here is why the international community has so long ignored Erdogan ’s deeds and why they did not want to accept who Erdogan really is and ask themselves who can derive any benefit from him as an Islamic fundamentalist terrorist and leader of a country that is a member of NATO. Surely civilisation is not going to benefit from this any more than it did from Hitler and the Nazi movement. We all have to be sure Recep Tayyip Erdogan is even more dangerous in the long term than the Nazis. Everyone has to ask themselves this and then seek answers as to what to do about it at once.
The best thing for civilised society would be to form the United States of Kurdistan for the sake of peace and stability in the Middle East and throughout the world instead of wanting the Kurdish people to lie down and be slaughtered.
What Erdogan is doing is not helpful to the Turkish people and the state of Turkey either. What he is doing with his blind ego and fundamentalist mentality will destroy Turkey and place Turkish people in very serious difficulty just as with the situation in Afghanistan, Iraq and now Syria. Nobody should fool themselves and ignore this fact. It will also destroy peace and stability in Western Europe, which is my most feared prediction.
Erdogan is using everything as an excuse to justify his terrorism – the Kurdish people are civilised and decent and are the real heroes here. The Kurdish people are not “terrorists” as Erdogan is ranting as his pretext – even the PKK is a million times more civilised than Erdogan ’s brand of Islamic fundamentalism.
What Russia’s Putin is doing may be to his own benefit in the short term but in the long term will contribute to the destruction of civilisation and Russia’s interest as well. Helping the Mullah’s regime in Tehran is also helping Islamic fundamentalism. Mr Putin, whether you like it or not, this is the fact of the matter.
What Donald Trump has done is to break the backbone of American values and trustworthiness. How this is going to be corrected by the other USA’s leaders and American people is their responsibility, but the USA’s institutions and leaders still keep bowing to the destructive behaviour of this corrupt coward, the idiot Donald Trump.
The United States of America announced the sanctions of placing tariffs on Turkish steel, but no steel is exported to America. Turkish steel production is not even enough for 10 % of Turkey’s domestic needs. The sanctions imposed by some European countries putting a halt on sending military equipment that will be used in Syria, has to be seen as a kind of joke, because the Turks are already using the weaponry that has been delivered to them. This is a serious problem and needs to be addressed and dealt with seriously.
The Kurdish people have been suffering throughout the past one hundred years because after WW1 the French and British victors divided the Kurdish lands and left Kurdish people without any legal protection. How could Kurds therefore be anyone’s allies in WW2 as Trump rewrites of history? They were not even a state to participate as a nation state. However, what is probably not known to Trump ‘in all his wisdom’, is that some Kurds participated with the Russian military forces, freeing Europe from the Nazi’s and the Fascists. More importantly, Mr trump should know that Kurdish fighters in Rojava have so far given some 12,000 lives fighting alongside American forces to defeat the Islamic State terrorists who readily beheaded American citizens – and Donald Trump has betrayed them.
Kurdish nationhood is the only solution
We, as the Kurdish people, have to step up to form the independent United States of Kurdistan (USK), and I expect the international civilised community’s support as a matter of duty. (See map).
The USK must be ruled according to sincere values of democracy and the rule of law and to ally with Israel and a truly democratic America. Kurdish people need to heed the reality around them and that the American people are not the Kurdish people’s enemy.
I strongly believe that the USK and the state of Israel must be allied in partnership with the USA. The USA’s leaders need to learn the lesson not to allow an idiot like Donald Trump to destroy the hundreds of years of greatness that they have achieved. If this kind of behaviour destroys America’s position, the civilised world will be destabilised. A man like Donald Trump seems not to be able to understand this, but people with strong moral values and American leaders know better than anyone else what this means. If you destroy America’s world leadership, as a first, American and EU citizens will be in real danger. So everyone needs to pull their heads out of the sand right now.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
The article 1st appeared on Hüseyin Baybaşin’s website.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
The article 1st appeared on Hüseyin Baybaşin’s website.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency
