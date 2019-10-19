Home › Iraq News › First VP Appreciates Iraqi Nation, Gov't for Hosting Millions of Iranian Pilgrims

First VP Appreciates Iraqi Nation, Gov't for Hosting Millions of Iranian Pilgrims

2019/10/19 | 15:55







During the meeting, he referred to strong ties between Iran and Iraq, saying presence of millions of pilgrims from different religions indicates friendship, solidarity and unity in the Islamic World.







He also thanked Iraqi officials, people and clerics for hosting over three million Iranian pilgrims, saying the Iranian government will spare no efforts in lifting problems and obstacles on holding Arbaeen rituals.







Meanwhile, al-Yassiry said it is an honor for people of Iraq and Najaf to host Imam Hossein (AS) pilgrims, adding that Arbaeen plays major role in strengthening ties between two countries.







He called for using all capacities to reinforce relations.







Huge numbers of Iranian Muslim pilgrims walked towards the holy city of Karbala for the annual Arabaeen mourning ceremonies despite attempts to magnify security concerns after the recent unrests in Iraq.







Arbaeen, which is the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).







Each year, millions of Shiites flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites. Many of them also visit Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine in Najaf.







In the past few years, around 20 million pilgrims from all over the world, including Iran, have taken part in the mourning ceremonies in the Iraqi holy cities marking Arbaeen.







Unofficial reports say that the number of Iranians applying for a visa to go on the pilgrimage has, at least, tripled. The unrests in a number of Iraqi cities is suspected by Iranians to have spiraled by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to deter the Iranian people's Arbaeen pilgrimage and Iranian pilgrims intend to show that they are undeterred.







Imam Hossein (PBUH) was martyred in the 680 A.D. battle fought on the plains outside Karbala, a city in modern Iraq that's home to the Imam's holy shrine.







In the battle, Imam Hossein (PBUH) was decapitated and his body mutilated by Yazid's armies. All of Imam Hossein's male family members, relatives, friends, soldiers who all together formed a 72-member army were beheaded in an unequal war with a 30,000-strong army of the enemy in the desert of Karbala.







The occasion is the source of an enduring moral lesson for the Shiites.







Imam Hossein's martyrdom - recounted through a rich body of prose, poetry and song - remains an inspirational example of sacrifice to Shiites, who make up a majority of the Muslim population in Iran, Pakistan, Iraq and Bahrain.







This year's Arbaeen ceremonies are held amid the western and Arab media's negative propaganda and exaggeration of the recent unrests in Iraq to dissuade the pilgrims from traveling to the country but the bordering areas of Iran near Iraq are full of eager pilgrims trying to arrive in Karbala for Arbaeen ceremonies.







Iranian officials have declared that this year's demands for Karbala visit in Arabaeen are 3 to 5 times more than the past years despite the media hypes about unrests in Iraq.







Calm has been restored in the Iraqi cities after a few days of protests in the past few weeks.







Muslims from across the world, including Iran, attended the 100-km rally, while hundreds of thousands more joined them on the way to Karbala and to the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH).







Observers believe the big rally is unique in terms of quality and also the number of its participants. It started from the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) - the first Shiite Imam - and ends up in the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH).







Large numbers of different student and popular groups are still joining the rally.







In September, Shiite pilgrims of Iraq and other countries, including Iran, flocked into Karbala, some 100 km South of Baghdad, and into Kadhmiyah in Northern Baghdad to commemorate Ashoura, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (PBUH), grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Shiite Imam.







Imam Hossein's martyrdom - recounted through a rich body of prose, poetry and song - remains an inspirational example of sacrifice to Shiites, who make up a majority of the Muslim population in Iran, Pakistan, Iraq and Bahrain.































