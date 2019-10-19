Home › Baghdad Post › Australia arrests Iraqi national over death of over 350 asylum seekers

Australia arrests Iraqi national over death of over 350 asylum seekers

2019/10/19 | 17:15



“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that more than 350 people died in this tragedy,” the police cited Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw as saying in the statement. “They are owed justice and we remain committed to deterring those who profit from this trade.”



According to police claims, the Iraqi citizen was part of a syndicate that organized people smuggling, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, to Australia. He is the third suspect to face court in the case.



If convicted, the Iraqi man will face a maximum of 10 years in prison.



The 43-year-old Iraqi man was taken into custody at Brisbane Airport late on Friday following his extradition from New Zealand over charges of “organizing groups of non-citizens to Australia,” the police said.



