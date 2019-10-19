Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey and SDF exchange blame over cease-fire violations in northeast Syria

Turkey and SDF exchange blame over cease-fire violations in northeast Syria

2019/10/19 | 17:15



Meanwhile, Turkey accused the SDF of violating the agreement.



“The Turkish armed forces fully abide by the agreement” reached on Thursday with the United States, the defense ministry said in a statement. “Despite this, terrorists... carried out a total of 14 attacks in the last 36 hours.”



The ministry said 12 of the attacks came from Ras Al-Ain in northeastern Syria, one from Tal Abyad and another from Tal Tamr region, adding that various light and heavy weaponry including rockets were used.



Turkey had agreed to suspend its Syria offensive for five days but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday he would resume a full-scale operation against Kurdish forces if they do not withdraw from a border “safe zone.”



