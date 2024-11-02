Kurdistan’s civil defense on high alert amid severe weather warnings

2024-11-02 16:10:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Civil Defense Directorate in the Kurdistan Region has announced full preparedness to address potential heavy rains and thunderstorms across most areas of the region, based on the latest weather forecasts for Saturday.

The Directorate confirmed that "all civil defense teams are on high alert to respond to any emergencies arising from the weather conditions."

Preparations include clearing rainwater and flood drains in city centers in collaboration with municipal teams. The Directorate urged citizens to avoid flood-prone areas, particularly low-lying zones near bridges and water collection points.

It further warned of flood risks in rural areas, particularly valleys and lowlands, advising residents to stay clear of potentially dangerous areas. "Shepherds and farmers were specifically advised to steer clear of riverbanks and avoid travel during severe weather conditions. In case of emergencies, residents are encouraged to contact the civil defense hotline (115) immediately."

Additionally, on Saturday, Iraq’s General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology issued an "urgent" weather warning, forecasting rainfall exceeding 50mm, which raises the risk of floods in the Kurdistan Region. According to the Directorate, Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah will be most affected, alongside areas in Diyala and Kirkuk.