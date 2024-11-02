CBI auctions +$1B during the last week

2024-11-02 16:10:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) total US dollar sales exceeded one billion dollars during last week's open currency auction days.

According to an official statement by the bank, CBI sold $1,396,679,657 over five days of auctions, averaging $279,335,931 per day—a notable increase from the previous week’s total of $1,338,650,762.

Tuesday saw the highest sales volume at $299,165,952, while Monday recorded the lowest at $266,165,952.

Notably, foreign transfer sales last week reached $1,349,829,657, accounting for 97% of total sales, while cash sales amounted to $46,850,000.