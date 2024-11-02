Kurdistan’s Education Minister: 45% tuition cut to support students

2024-11-02 20:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Aram Mohammed, Kurdistan’sMinister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, announced a 45% reductionin fees for evening and parallel education for the current academic year,compared to previous years.

In a statement, Minister Mohammed said “As part of theministry's measures to support students and encourage them to pursue theiruniversity education, especially in light of the current economic challenges,evening and parallel education fees for the current academic year have beenreduced by 45%,” indicating that fees for private education will also seereductions ranging from 10% to 25%, “enhancing opportunities for students topursue higher education at a lower cost.”

These measures come in response to rising educational coststhat have burdened students and their families. The ministry aims to createmore inclusive and accessible educational opportunities for all.

The Ministry of Higher Education is set to announce onSunday the names of students admitted to public and private universities andinstitutes in the region, paving the way for the registration process for newstudents to commence.

Some private universities and institutes in the region havealready begun their registration procedures in preparation for the new academicyear.