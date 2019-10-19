Home › INA › Baghdad Municipality mobilizes its staff to clean the streets in conjunction with the end of the 40th visit ceremony

2019/10/19 | 21:50



Baghdad-INA







The Secretariat said its service staff in the two municipalities of Rashid and Doura south of Baghdad, fully mobilized to clean the streets and lifting waste from public squares and roads, especially those that were within the itinerary of visitors, heading to the holy city of Karbala after the end of the visit ceremony and the removal of processions and pavilions.























