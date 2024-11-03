Iraq News Now

Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, inches lower in Erbil

2024-11-03 12:45:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad, while experiencing a decline in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, in the wholesale markets along Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one mithqal (approximately 4.6 grams) of 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources reached 577,000 IQD, with a purchasing price of 573,000 IQD.

The report further indicated that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 547,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 543,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 580,000 and 590,000 IQD, while the selling price for Iraqi gold varied between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the price for 24-carat gold was recorded at 675,000 IQD, with 21-carat gold selling for 590,000 IQD and 18-carat gold at 505,000 IQD.

