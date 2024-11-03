CBI auctions +$282M in forex on Sunday

2024-11-03 16:11:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported dollar sales surpassing $282million in its latest currency auction.

According toan official statement by the bank, CBI sold a total of $282,064,798 at anexchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and internationalsettlements for electronic cards, and at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cashtransactions.

The majorityof sales, totaling $279,414,798, were allocated to foreign account transfersand credits, representing 99% of the total dollar sales, while cash salesamounted to $2,650,000.

Only onebank purchased the cash dollars, while 15 banks fulfilled requests forinternational fund transfers, with 4 exchange companies participating in theauction.