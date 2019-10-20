Professional Kurdish boxer unbeaten in 10 fights after latest KO win

2019/10/20 | 08:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Professional Kurdish boxer from Canada Mazlum Akdeniz extended his impressive undefeated record to 10 bouts after a knockout victory on Saturday.
Akdeniz (10-0-0, 5KOs) defeated seasoned opponent Adam Mate (28-16-0, 21KOs) in the second round at an event in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.
The Kurdish athlete caught Mate with a strong left hook, which dropped him to the ground and eventually ended the fight.
Akdeniz’s last fight was in April, a unanimous decision win against Jose Guillermo in Montreal, Canada.
Ahead of the event, the undefeated boxer said he was dedicating his fight to “all the Kurds living nightmares at this moment,” referring to a Turkish military offensive in northern Syria.
The 22-year-old Kurdish boxer was born in the city of Amed, located in Diyarbakir. He moved to Canada with his family in 2004, where he began his fighting career in Montreal at the age of 16.
The Kurdish athlete told Kurdistan 24 in a previous interview that the adrenaline of fighting made him fall in love with the sport. His dream is to become a world champion in professional boxing.
Before making his professional debut, Akdeniz had recorded over 50 amateur fights. Although he lost five bouts as an amateur, the Kurdish boxer won several regional and national titles.
He made his professional boxing debut at 20 years old on Sept. 28, 2017, winning by unanimous decision in a four-round fight against Ricardo Burgos. Following his introduction in boxing’s professional fight scene, Akdeniz signed a contract with Lee Baxter Promotions in Ontario.
The well-rounded fighter continues to impress fans at home and abroad and fellow athletes with his powerful striking and dominance in the ring.
