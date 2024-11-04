TBI signs salary domiciliation agreement with Kurdistan

2024-11-04 00:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) announced, on Sunday, the signing of a contract for the "My Account" (Hisabi) project, aimed at domiciling salaries for employees in the Kurdistan Region in partnership with the Regional Government (KRG).

According to TBI's statement, the agreement was established "in line with the Federal Supreme Court's decisions and under directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who emphasized TBI's essential role in facilitating salary domiciliation for citizens employed within the Region."

The Hisabi project gives employees the flexibility to choose their preferred bank to open an account, whereas the domiciliation initiative assigns a specific bank per agreements between the ministry, the accounting unit, and the designated bank. Hisabi includes six private banks, while the broader domiciliation project encompasses five state-owned banks and 38 private institutions.

The "My Account" initiative, launched by the Kurdish Government under Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, is modernizing employee financial services in the Region. For a monthly fee of 2,500 IQD, it provides employees access to over 19 banking services, including salary transfers, loans, and more.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), this program aims to integrate all regional employees by the close of 2024, bolstering transparency and reducing corruption while promoting economic stability. By decreasing reliance on cash transactions, the initiative strives to make payment processes more efficient and secure.