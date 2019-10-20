Home › Iraq News › Why Kurds have to be so serious about what is going on in Rojava-Kurdistan

Why Kurds have to be so serious about what is going on in Rojava-Kurdistan

Aram Duhoki | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



As we all know form the history and in the current developments, Turkey never been happy for having any Kurdish independent authority in the Middle east because they understand any such power like that would directly effects their own Kurds which a huge population compared to other parts of Kurdistan.



Realistically Kurds have two effective region that in some way or another they are independence and free of their central governments which are Iraqi Kurdistan and Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava). As rojava still young compare to Iraq KRG and is left side politic Turkey need to not loos the chance before getting to let.























First, Turkey is accusing the political parties in Rojava as terrorist groups and accusing them having a link with PKK, Turkey needs to highlight that to get attention of international community despite of the entire world know how positive player Rojava rolled of defeating ISIS.



Second, Turkey dose know the more Rojava self government to stay in power the harder would be control them. Now it seems the Erdogan’s strategics plan is way longer and deeper than what is in the ground in a current situation, his next plan in someway or another is to destroy KRG in Iraq after he become successful of his plan for Bashor.



Everyone know referendum Iraqi Kurds was defeated by the neighborhood countries of Iraq which are (Turkey and Iraq) and it is all the matter of one meeting and agreement again to renew the October 16, 2017 and by than Turkey can complete the plan by removing the self government of Kurds in Iraq as well.



For these reasons Kurda have to be fully aware if Rojava been defeated as planed the rest of the plan is very easy for the countries of occupied Kurdistan under Erdogan leadership. Kurds have to get united to not let this happen because there is no different between Kurdish power if you are in a friendship position or enemy position.



Aram Duhoki, the editor of the Kurdish monthly magazine (Pengav) means (Step) it is a month magazine in Kurdish and English. Duhoki, an occasional contributing writer for Ekurd.net.



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



