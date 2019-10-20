Two ISIS members arrested, south of Mosul: Interior Ministry

2019/10/20 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Interior Ministry has announced apprehending two ISIS members, south of Mosul.
In a statement on Sunday, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, the ministry spokesperson, said “joint troops of police and military carried out a security operation at al-Shoura region and villages of Surouj and al-Bashmana, south of Mosul.”
The operation, according to the statement, “resulted in arresting two ISIS members, who used to fight with the group’s Diwan-ul Jund (Soldiers Department) while the group was in control of the city.”
