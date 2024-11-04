Iraq News Now

Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

2024-11-04 17:10:28 - From: Shafaq News

Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate withthe closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges inBaghdad, settled at 151,200 dinars per 100 dollars, the same price registeredin the morning.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a sellingrate of 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 150,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the sellingprice at 151,100 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 151,000 dinars.

