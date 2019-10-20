Financial Parliamentary Committee: $100 monthly cut from Foreign Labors

2019/10/20 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Financial Parliamentary Committee announced on Sunday that $100 will be cut out from the salary of the foreign labours in Iraq.
This came due to the over increase in the numbers of foreign labours that reached 450 thousand labour which caused lack of job opportunities for the citizens.
The amount cut from the salary will be a due of residency to be stored in the jobless fund.
INA – BAGHDAD
Financial Parliamentary Committee announced on Sunday that $100 will be cut out from the salary of the foreign labours in Iraq.
This came due to the over increase in the numbers of foreign labours that reached 450 thousand labour which caused lack of job opportunities for the citizens.
The amount cut from the salary will be a due of residency to be stored in the jobless fund.