Iraqi Interior Min. Spox 'Saad Maan' removed from post

2019/10/20 | 22:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Major GeneralSaad Maan has been removed from his post as spokesman for the Ministry ofInterior, a security source told The Baghdad Post on Sunday.The sourceadded that Brigadier General Khaled al-Muhanna was appointed as the new spokesmanfor the interior ministry.Dr. Saad Màanwas also the director of Relations and Media department at the Ministry ofInterior and Baghdad Operations Command.