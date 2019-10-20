عربي | كوردى


Iraqi Interior Min. Spox 'Saad Maan' removed from post

2019/10/20 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Major General

Saad Maan has been removed from his post as spokesman for the Ministry of

Interior, a security source told The Baghdad Post on Sunday.



The source

added that Brigadier General Khaled al-Muhanna was appointed as the new spokesman

for the interior ministry.Dr. Saad Màan

was also the director of Relations and Media department at the Ministry of

Interior and Baghdad Operations Command.





