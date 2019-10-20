Iraqi Interior Min. Spox 'Saad Maan' removed from post

2019/10/20 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Major General
Saad Maan has been removed from his post as spokesman for the Ministry of
Interior, a security source told The Baghdad Post on Sunday.
The source
added that Brigadier General Khaled al-Muhanna was appointed as the new spokesman
for the interior ministry.Dr. Saad Màan
was also the director of Relations and Media department at the Ministry of
Interior and Baghdad Operations Command.
