Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, fall in Erbil markets

2024-11-05 11:20:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinarremained stable in Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil markets.

According toa survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening ofBaghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 151,150dinars per 100 dollars—the same rate as recorded on Monday.

In exchangestores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars,while the buying rate was 150,250 dinars.

Erbil'sselling price reached 151,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buyingprice was 151,000.