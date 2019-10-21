Home › kurdistan 24 › Erbil security confiscates five kilograms of various illegal drugs, arrests three

Erbil security confiscates five kilograms of various illegal drugs, arrests three

2019/10/21 | 00:05



The arrest was made by local security forces (Asayish) in Erbil province's Soran district while the suspects were passing through a security checkpoint.



According to a statement, the seizure consisted of “two kilograms of crystal, one and a half kilograms of heroin, and half kilograms of other illicit narcotics along with some other substances.”



It should be noted that there is often confusion about the term “crystal” in the region since it is commonly used as the local name for two different highly-addictive drugs. One is methamphetamine, known in much of the world as crystal meth, but it can also refer to high-purity street-level heroin, sometimes called “Kerack,” as in this case.



According to the announcement, two of the detainees are from Duhok province, both arrested on Oct.15. Security forces captured the third individual, who is described as an "Iranian nationalist," separately in Soran while he was in the possession of one kilogram of heroin.



“The three suspects confessed to the crimes of drug abuse and smuggling,” read the statement.



Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept shipments of drugs passing through Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani, specifically in the towns and villages connecting the three countries of Iran and Turkey.



Most of the drugs are smuggled into the region via the border with Iran on their way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately, Europe and North America.



Local activists and authorities have also warned of the rise in drug consumption and trafficking within Iraq itself.



