Rwanga Foundation: Children’s art to decorate the Kurdish Parliament

2024-11-05 14:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation's Children'sArt Competition concluded on Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the KurdistanRegion, showcasing the talents of primary school students.

A panel of judges evaluated the submitted artworksand selected the top pieces, which will be prominently displayed within theKurdistan Parliament building.

The ceremony attracted numerous governmentofficials, who recognized and honored the winning children for their artisticachievements.

About Rwanga

The Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris NechirvanBarzani in 2013, is a prominent philanthropic organization in the KurdistanRegion of Iraq, dedicated to providing quality education for every child. Overthe years, the foundation has broadened its scope to encompass variousinitiatives, including economic development, youth empowerment, environmentalprotection, and support for charitable causes.

Rwanga Foundation’s impactful projects havebenefited over three million people, including refugees and displacedindividuals, highlighting its commitment to community support and development.The organization is also focused on addressing climate change throughinnovative local projects that align with its environmental goals.

In addition to its educational initiatives, theFoundation plays a significant role in promoting higher education in theregion, with its chancellor serving at the University of Kurdistan – Hewler.