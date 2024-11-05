Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil
Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2024-11-05 17:11:12 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollaragainst the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's ratewith the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges inBaghdad, settled at 150,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,150dinars earlier today.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a sellingrate of 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149, 500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the sellingprice at 150,600 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,500 dinars.

Continue following on Shafaq News