Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-11-05 17:11:12 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollaragainst the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's ratewith the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges inBaghdad, settled at 150,550 dinars per 100 dollars, while they recorded 151,150dinars earlier today.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a sellingrate of 151,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149, 500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the sellingprice at 150,600 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,500 dinars.