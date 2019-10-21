Syrian Arab Republic: UNICEF North East Syria Response Situation report # 8 - 20 October 2019

2019/10/21 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Children's Fund
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Highlights
• Official reports shared by UN OCHA give the displacement figures as being at least 165,000 people including an estimated 70,000 children. Of those displaced, around 8,000 people are being hosted in 48 collective shelters across eight sub-districts of Al-Hassakeh Governorate, with one known collective shelter in Al Raqqa governorate (though partners are still collecting additional information). The majority are residing in surrounding host communities.
• On 19 October, after successful deconfliction facilitated by UN OCHA, the Syrian Arab Red Cross (SARC) with a local technical team were able to reach the Allok Pumping Station. Fuel provided by UNICEF (16,000 litres) was delivered and the team conducted light maintenance to the existing three generators and tested them to check their capacity and readiness as a backup, should there be power outage to the station.
• With recent access to Ain Alarab Town through the Aleppo Directorate of Health (DoH), UNICEF has supported supplies for a vaccinations campaign in the location. Over a three-day period, the DoH has reached 5,133 children under 5 years with Polio vaccination and 40 children under one year with routine immunization: the campaign is on-going to reach the largest possible number of children in the area.
Humanitarian Situation
• Partners on the ground have reported some 16,250 people/3,250 households (HH) being displaced from Northern Aleppo towards Menbij area.
• According to UNHCR updates released on 19 October, close to 26,600 HHs remain in five camps across North East Syria (Al Hol, Areesha, Mabrouka, Al Roj and Mahmoudli). Efforts to evacuate the 14HHs (83 individuals) who are still in Mabrouka are underway.
